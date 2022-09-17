Nkcfo LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS)

Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Yen makes up about 1.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nkcfo LLC owned about 10.62% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Price Performance

Shares of YCS stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $65.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56.

