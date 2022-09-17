Nkcfo LLC Buys Shares of 26,000 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.44 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

