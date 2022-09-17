Nkcfo LLC Purchases 6,100 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,357,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
