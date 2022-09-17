Nkcfo LLC Purchases New Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $41.87 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods Profile

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

