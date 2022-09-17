Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Noble Rock Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NRAC remained flat at $9.93 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,666. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.