Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,228,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 2,748,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFSF remained flat at $5.76 during trading on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

