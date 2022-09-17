Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,747,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,380,612. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

