Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV) Short Interest Update

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVV remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVV. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,635,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,568,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the proptech, fintech, consumertech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

