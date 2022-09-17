Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NUE opened at $117.08 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

