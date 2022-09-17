Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Up 89.4% in August

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NEA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. 776,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

