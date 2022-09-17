Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Position Boosted by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 108,951 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.