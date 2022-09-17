NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.