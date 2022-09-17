NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 513.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

VNO stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

