NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 118.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $760,634,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,499 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Shares of BNS opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

