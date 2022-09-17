NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $131,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

