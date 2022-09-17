NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

