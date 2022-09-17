NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,160 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in DaVita by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DaVita by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in DaVita by 585.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 53,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in DaVita by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.