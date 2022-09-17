NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,103 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Intel by 6.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 12.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Intel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 77,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 330.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.