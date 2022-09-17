NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 912.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and have sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.