NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

NYSE PM opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

