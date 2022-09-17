NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
NVE Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NVE stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,850. The stock has a market cap of $240.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. NVE has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.50.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 22.93%.
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
