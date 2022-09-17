NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

NVE Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NVE stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,850. The stock has a market cap of $240.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. NVE has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.50.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 22.93%.

Institutional Trading of NVE

About NVE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NVE in the first quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

