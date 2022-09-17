OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

OERLF remained flat at $7.72 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

