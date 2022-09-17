Occam.Fi (OCC) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Occam.Fi has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $50,353.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Occam.Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Occam.Fi has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Occam.Fi Coin Profile

Occam.Fi is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi.

Occam.Fi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Occam.Fi directly using US dollars.

