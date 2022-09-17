OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 41,136 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 670,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.49%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 10,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

