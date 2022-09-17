Oddo Bhf Downgrades Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APEMY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.33.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. Aperam has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

