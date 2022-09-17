Oddo Bhf Lowers Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Underperform

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Danske lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

