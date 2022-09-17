OG Fan Token (OG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.87 Million

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00027996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $4.87 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000410 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og.

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

