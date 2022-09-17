Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.73–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Okta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.73.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. 9,963,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 35.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

