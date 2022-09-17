Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.73–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.24 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Okta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.73.
Okta Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of Okta stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. 9,963,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 35.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
Read More
