Old Port Advisors Boosts Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in HSBC were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 44.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 73.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $615.57.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

