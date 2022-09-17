Old Port Advisors Buys 150 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,302,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,807,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $342.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $689.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

