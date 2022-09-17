Old Port Advisors Buys 436 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,527,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 653,048 shares of company stock worth $102,324,342. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.07. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $458.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.