Old Port Advisors Has $1.05 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after buying an additional 1,044,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.06 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.