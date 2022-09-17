Old Port Advisors Has $1.54 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of -141.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

