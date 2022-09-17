Old Port Advisors Has $3.02 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 133,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

