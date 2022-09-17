Old Port Advisors Has $682,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

