Old Port Advisors Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

