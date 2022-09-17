Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ENB opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

