Old Port Advisors Sells 105 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

