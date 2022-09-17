Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$61.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$45.15 and a 12-month high of C$65.80.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.