Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$61.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$45.15 and a 12-month high of C$65.80.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.