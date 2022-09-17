Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,573,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,540,000 after buying an additional 90,293 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.