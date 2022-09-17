Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Omnicom Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.8 %

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMC traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.99. 2,633,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,590. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

