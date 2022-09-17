OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMRNY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OMRON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMRON stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $48.06. 43,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. OMRON has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $107.49.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. OMRON had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts expect that OMRON will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

