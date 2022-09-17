Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $231.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average is $243.43.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 177,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,853 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.