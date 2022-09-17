Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Orange were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Orange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 179,689 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orange by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 221,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Orange Price Performance

Orange Profile

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.