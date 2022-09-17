Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as low as $4.06. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 1,017 shares traded.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

