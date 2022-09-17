Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43). 5,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 44,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Orcadian Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68.

About Orcadian Energy

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

