Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Down 2.6%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49. 104,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 171,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oriental Culture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Oriental Culture worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

