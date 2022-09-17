Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.58 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

