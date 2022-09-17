P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PIIIW remained flat at $0.92 on Friday. 3,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72. P3 Health Partners has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 269,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,711 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 320,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

