Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.42. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.